LCSD: Middle school student charged with threatening student, carrying knife on campus

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A student from Sandhills Middle School has been charged with threatening a student and carrying a weapon on school grounds.
According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, an eighth-grade boy had a knife in his book bag inside of his locker. As deputies continued the investigation, they determined the boy threatened a classmate with the knife. Officials with Lexington School District Four said the incident was immediately reported to a teacher and school administrators. The student has been suspended from school pending an expulsion hearing, according to Lexington Four officials.
Lexington Four also released the following statement on Thursday:
“Lexington District Four is committed to the safety of every student. The district encourages parents to talk with their students about the importance of always being aware of their school surroundings and of reporting any unusual or threatening behaviors. Students are encouraged to always immediately report safety concerns with an administrator, teacher, or other school staff.”
The student was not identified by authorities because he is under the age of 17. He will also appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.
LCSD will continue to investigate the incident.
