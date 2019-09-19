Flu season is upon us, which means Prisma Health is giving out free flu shots in October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health announced it will offer free flu shots again this year at multiple locations in Richland, Lexington, and Sumter counties.
The flu shot is available for anyone six months and older. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body, so health officials are advising everyone to get those flu shots before flu season really gets underway in October.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, anyone between 6 months old and 8 years old needs two doses the first time they get the vaccine. They advise getting one as soon as the vaccine comes out and the second about four weeks later and preferably by the end of October.
According to Prisma Health officials, a flu vaccination does not guarantee protection against the flu. But people who get the vaccine are less likely to get sick with the flu or to be hospitalized from the flu than someone who does not get vaccinated.
Seasonal flu activity generally begins as early as October.
You can find the dates and locations by visiting this website.
