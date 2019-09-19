First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Carolina Sunshine and Great Temperatures!

Let’s Enjoy The Taste of Fall Temperatures Now…Summer Temps Coming Back
Cool High pressure will give us a few spectacular days with cooler daytime highs and comfortable/cool morning lows.
High pressure will move to our East by the weekend and will not budge for several days. This means the heat and humidity will return Sunday through much of next week with well above normal high temperatures. It will also limit any afternoon thunderstorm activity. Not looking for any widespread rain for at least 8-10 days.
Weather Highlights:
- Much cooler temperatures the next few days
- Highs in the Lower to Middle 80s
- Lows in the Upper 50s with a few locations of lower to middle 50s
- Continued dry with little to no chance of rain Today through early next week.
- TS Jerry is moving to the NNW, however will turn more to the NNE away from the U.S. coast in the next few days.
Forecast:
Today: Sunny…lovely day! Highs Lower 80s
Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows Middle to Upper 50s
Friday: Sunny, Wonderful! Highs Lower to Middle 80s
