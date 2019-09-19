First Alert Forecast: We’re warming back into the 90s soon!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s cool now, but it won’t last much longer. We’re tracking a return to the 90s.
First Alert Headlines:
· High pressure will control our weather over the next several days.
· On Friday, morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Highs will be in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.
· We’re warming back into the mid to upper 80s by Saturday. Temperatures will be near 90 by Sunday.
· The first day of fall is Monday! Highs will be in the low 90s Monday afternoon.
· We’re tracking highs in the 90s for most of next week.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies as high pressure continues to build in across the Midlands from the north. Temperatures will be comfortable, falling into the mid to upper 50s.
After a start in the 50s Friday morning, high temperatures will climb into the mid 80s by afternoon. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies.
This weekend, we’re expecting warm weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday under mostly sunny skies. On Sunday, highs will be in the upper 80s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
The first day of fall is Monday, officially around 3:50 a.m. However, it won’t feel like fall at all. Highs will be in the low 90s Monday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will remain in the 90s for most of next week with low rain chances for now.
We’re keeping an eye on Hurricane Jerry. Jerry is expected to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean over the next several days. At this time, it poses no threat to the U.S. There are a couple of more tropical waves we’re watching, too. One in the Caribbean Sea has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next several days. The other is located southeast of Jerry. It has a 30% chance to develop into a tropical system over the next five days. We’ll keep you posted.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Comfortable. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Hotter. Highs near 90.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. 20% Stray Shower. Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
