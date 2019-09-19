Facebook post showing Florence hunters capturing 726 pound alligator in Santee goes viral

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A group of hunters who caught a massive American alligator in the Santee River Sunday have gained a lot of attention following a post of their “catch of the day” on Facebook. George Mourounas posted the alligator on his Facebook page and it has since received almost 2,000 comments and has almost 9,000 shares.
Lee Daugherty, David Lowe, Ryan Pitts, and George Mourounas were all on the river that day, but the alligator tag belongs to Daugherty.
The massive reptile weighed in at a whooping 726 pounds and was 12 feet and 6 inches long. The hunters took their catch to 301 Processing & Taxidermy.
According to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, American alligators can live to be more than 60 years old and attain lengths greater than 13 feet.
SCDNR says that these reptiles were once listed as a federally endangered species. Populations of alligators in South Carolina have done so well, that SCDNR instituted a hunting season in 2008 and also estimates that 100,000 alligators are in the state.
