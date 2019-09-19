Ex-Gamecock Sessions selected to play for Team USA in FIBA Americup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One former Gamecock will reunite with head coach Dawn Staley in hopes of helping Team USA capture gold.
Former South Carolina guard Khadijah Sessions was named one of 12 players to compete for the United States in the upcoming FIBA Americup, which will be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico from September 22-29.
A Myrtle Beach native, Sessions helped the Gamecocks reach the Final Four for the first time in school history in 2015. Sessions finished her career at Carolina tied for sixth in number of games played (134) and tied for fourth in number of conference games started in a season (36). Sessions also holds the school record for games played in a season, according to team officials. She averaged 5.9 points and 2.2 assists per game during her time with the Gamecocks.
Sessions went on to play in Finland following her career at South Carolina.
She joins Team USA veterans Tina Charles and Sylvia Fowles on this year’s roster. Other players to make the team include Jordin Canada, Napheesa Collier, Diamond DeShields, Stefanie Dolson, Olivia Nelson Ododa, Arike Ogunbowale, Katie Lou Samuelson, Brittney Sykes, and Elizabeth Williams.
Team USA will open play on Sept. 22 against Paraguay at 3 p.m.
