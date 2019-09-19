Ex-Gamecock Sessions selected to play for Team USA in FIBA Americup

A Myrtle Beach native, Sessions helped the Gamecocks reach the Final Four for the first time in school history in 2015. Sessions finished her career at Carolina tied for sixth in number of games played (134) and tied for fourth in number of conference games started in a season (36). Sessions also holds the school record for games played in a season, according to team officials. She averaged 5.9 points and 2.2 assists per game during her time with the Gamecocks.