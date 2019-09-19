Emily England Clyburn -- librarian, philanthropist and wife of Rep. Jim Clyburn -- dies at age 80

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Emily England Clyburn passed away Thursday morning at the age of 80, her family confirmed.
Emily Clyburn was known for many things -- including her longtime career as a librarian and her philanthropy, especially to her alma mater and the Girl Scouts.
She was married to U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC). The couple met when they were in college at South Carolina State University. They were both arrested during campus activism in the 1960s and met in jail.
Emily Clyburn was a librarian at public schools in Columbia and Charleston before she moved to a career as a medical librarian, working at Charleston Naval Base and the Dorn VA.
Both husband and wife were dedicated to their alma mater, donating money to re-establish SCSU’s Honors College and giving $1.7 million to create the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholarship Endowment.
Emily Clyburn leaves behind her husband, their three daughters, and four grandchildren.
Family will host a celebration of life at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. Her funeral will be the following day at 11 a.m. at Morris Brown AMEC in Charleston.
She will be laid to rest at Crescent Hill Memorial.
Family members request that in lieu of flowers, people contribute to the Emily England Clyburn Honors College Endowment at SCSU and/or the Emily E. Clyburn Huddle Room at the Cathy Novinger Girl Scout Leadership Center in Columbia.
