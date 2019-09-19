Deputies: Killer dumped man’s body on side of road in Kershaw Co.

WESTVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - One day after a man’s body was found on the side of the road in Kershaw County, the coroner identified the homicide victim.
Deputies believe Cletis Edward Baker Jr., 44, of Kershaw County, was killed elsewhere and his body dumped on Damascus Church Road.
A woman who was going home from work on Damascus Church Road found Baker’s body Wednesday night near Flatrock Road in Westville.
Baker’s cause of death has not been shared, but deputies are investigating it as a homicide.
SLED is assisting KCSO in the investigation.
So far no arrests have been made.
