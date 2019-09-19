CPD: Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 38-year-old man has been cited by the Columbia Police Department following a collision after failing to yield Thursday morning.
Officials said the incident happened just before 9 a.m. at the 4200 block of West Beltline Boulevard. The 52-year-old motorcyclist was traveling west on the road when a pickup truck, which was traveling east, tried to make a left turn.
The driver of the pickup truck is accused of failing to yield to the motorcyclist and hitting the left side of the vehicle. The collision, according to officials, caused life-threatening injuries to the motorcyclist including a traumatic leg injury.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
