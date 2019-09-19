Coroner: Man trying to repair car dies in accident behind Walmart in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Police found a person’s body in the woods behind the Walmart in Irmo, sparking a death investigation.
The gruesome discovery was made Tuesday night.
Jacob Hunter Roberts, 21, of Columbia, appeared to be lying under his car trying to work on it when it started rolling, pinning him under a front tire, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.
Roberts’ death has been ruled an accident. His cause of death was traumatic asphyxiation, Watts said.
The Irmo Police Department and Richland County Coroner’s Office are still investigating.
