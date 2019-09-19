Columbia man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Columbia who faced charges involving the sex trafficking of minors pleaded guilty in federal court this week.
On Tuesday, Donnell “Tank” Salethian Woodard, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sex traffic minors and benefiting from sex trafficking of minors.
Undercover officers with the Lexington Police Department found an online ad for sex with a minor back in November 2017.
Police say when an undercover officer set up a time to meet the minor, they saw the minor getting dropped off by Woodard and India “Lady Tank” Tykeyah-Najee Cuyler, 24.
Officers arrested both of them and found a second minor at another nearby motel.
During the course of their investigation, police discovered the pair were using a cell phone to post those online ads for sex with minors, and then profiting from it.
Since pleading guilty, Woodard faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and could be sentenced to life. He’s also faces a fine of $250,000, a trafficking fund special assessment of $5,000, mandatory registration as a sex offender and 5 years to a lifetime of supervised release.
Cuyler pleaded guilty to a federal charge of using a facility of interstate commerce (a cell phone) to entice a minor under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity. She is also awaiting sentencing. Her possible sentence mirrors Woodard’s.
The Lexington Police Department was assisted by the FBI and West Columbia Police Department in their investigation.
Law enforcement credits the Project Safe Childhood initiative with the arrests, which is a nationwide effort to protect minors from exploitation and abuse.
