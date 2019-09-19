Columbia Dance Masterclass sessions with Jamal Josef, ‘Beychella’ choreographer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Jamal Josef, a Denmark College alumnus who choreographed part of Beyonce’s Coachella performance, will be teaching two Dance Masterclass sessions in Columbia on Sept. 20.
The sessions will be held at 1700 Alta Vista Dr. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost of the sessions is $20 and $25 at the door.
The event is first come, first served and space is limited.
Those interested in taking the class can sign up at www.jamaljosef.com.
