Brush fire in Lexington Co. catches attention but does little damage
Firefighters quickly contained the brush fire and it never threatened any buildings. (Source: WIS)
By Laurel Mallory | September 19, 2019 at 3:36 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 3:36 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Fire Department has contained a brush fire that concerned many residents of West Columbia and Lexington County on Thursday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. near Old Barnwell Road and Delree Street, officials said. That’s off Hwy 1 just west of I-26.

It only grew to five acres at the most, Chief Lee Fulmer said.

While the fire produced a lot of smoke, the fire didn’t threaten any buildings and no one was hurt, Harrison Cahill, a spokesman for Lexington County, said.

Fulmer said firefighters are waiting for forestry officials to bulldoze the area and completely put out the fire.

