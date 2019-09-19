Brush fire in Lexington Co. catches attention but does little damage

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Fire Department has contained a brush fire that concerned many residents of West Columbia and Lexington County on Thursday afternoon.
The fire started around 2:15 p.m. near Old Barnwell Road and Delree Street, officials said. That’s off Hwy 1 just west of I-26.
It only grew to five acres at the most, Chief Lee Fulmer said.
While the fire produced a lot of smoke, the fire didn’t threaten any buildings and no one was hurt, Harrison Cahill, a spokesman for Lexington County, said.
Fulmer said firefighters are waiting for forestry officials to bulldoze the area and completely put out the fire.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.