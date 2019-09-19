Allen University students arrested for armed robbery of Benedict College exchange students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Allen University students have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of Benedict College exchange students.
Deavion Burgess, 18, and Zavion Moses, 18, have been charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.
The incident occurred on August 21st at approximately 1:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Forest Drive.
According to officials, Burgess and Moses stole money from an Ethiopian exchange student from Benedict College and attempting to rob a second student before they managed to run away.
Burgess and Moses allegedly threatened to shoot the victims if they didn’t comply with their demands.
However, no one was injured.
Burgess and Moses are currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
