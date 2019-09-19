Allen University campus police chief answers questions after shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents and students have been calling and emailing into the WIS newsroom about the lack of communication from the school following a shooting on Sunday night.
“My child is not safe at that school,” one mother said. “There’s nothing on their website. As far as I’m concerned, they’ve done nothing to tell any parents anything.”
After a 9 p.m. shooting on Sunday left two Allen students injured, parents wanted answers, but they weren’t getting them from university officials.
Wednesday afternoon, Campus Police Chief Kelvin C. Davis called to explain what happened Sunday night and to clear up some of the rumors swirling on campus.
“Something occurred at a night club, and it’s unfortunate that some of the people came back and initiated what we think so far was a fight,” Davis said. “One of the persons was physically assaulted, and someone went behind a building and received a firearm and discharged into the crowd.”
Davis said, contrary to what some believe, the school does have an alert system to give students an immediate notification during an emergency. He says only a small percentage of students have completed the voluntary sign-up to opt-in for those messages.
But for this shooting, an alert was not issued.
“Not in that moment,” Davis said. “It didn’t meet the definition. It’s sort of subjective, it’s a gray area…if you know the immediate threat is not in the area. But it comes back again if there’s a repeated threat.”
The police chief says he believes they’ll be making an arrest soon, and maintains that Allen University is a safe school.
“There are surveillance cameras in the inside of the dormitory,” Davis said. “As a matter of fact, that’s how we were able to get the information on the shooter. So we feel like an arrest is imminent.”
The police chief says there will be a second-round active shooter training for students Thursday that was already scheduled before this incident.
The chief tells WIS it has been years since they’ve had a shooting on campus and says student safety is a top priority.
