With chance to win the SEC East still in play, Gamecocks ‘desperate’ for wins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Desperate and hungry.
Those are two words South Carolina players have used to describe their mindset following the loss to Alabama.
The Gamecocks (1-2) will enter Saturday’s contest at Missouri hoping to get back in the win column against an SEC opponent as their quest to win the division continues.
“It’s just a mindset and working harder,” said Gamecocks sophomore defensive back Israel Mukuamu. “We just want to come out and do the right things and win the game.”
Having just one win after three contests isn’t exactly where the team thought they’d be at this point. With their game against Missouri kicking off a six-game stretch against SEC East foes, the Gamecocks understand the importance of coming away with a win Saturday with the likes of Kentucky, Georgia, and Florida coming up.
“It’s more than that,” said Gamecocks defensive back Jaycee Horn when asked if this weekend’s contest was a chance for the team to make a statement. “It’s for the East. It’s not really us trying to make a statement. We’re desperate right now. We need a win. Things (didn’t) start how we wanted them to. So, we’ve got to come out fast and physical and play good these next two weeks.”
Despite their loss to Alabama, the Gamecocks realize their goal of winning the SEC East is still intact and that goal will remain the focus for the team moving forward.
“Like Coach Muschamp said, the East is still in the air,” Horn said. “We’ve got two big games coming up back to back and we’ve just got to take it one game at a time and come out with wins.”
South Carolina takes on Missouri at 4 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field. The game can be seen on the SEC Network Alternate channel.
