WATCH LIVE: WIS airs special report, ‘Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years Later’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s hurricane season and as storms whip up in the tropics, memories of a historic and devastating storm come up for many.
This year marks 30 years since devastating Hurricane Hugo made landfall in South Carolina.
Hugo was a Cat. 4 storm when it made landfall just north of Charleston in Sept. 1989. The hurricane killed 22 people in the continental United States and caused $7 billion in damage.
The WIS First Alert Weather Team took time to talk to people who lived through Hugo to learn about their experiences.
Watch those stories and more on the deadly hurricane on air and right here in this story on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.