UofSC continues to offer digital-based mental health to students for 2019-2020 year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A digital platform is back for another year at the University of South Carolina that’s designed to connect students to mental health counseling in a way that actually works for them.
TAO Connect is an online assisted therapy platform that helps students with stress management, problem-solving, mindfulness skills and strategies, and overthinking while simultaneously developing more constructive thinking patterns, according to the company’s release.
The technology can be used in two ways: through a self-guided experience or through a counselor-led experience at UofSC’s on-campus counseling center or online-based sessions.
The program launched in the fall semester of 2017 and more than 700 students have used it since the launch.
The coordinator of web-based services at UofSC and a counselor herself, Tiffany Howard, told WIS that this is a critically useful tool for kids when they are away from home for the first time.
"It's just difficult for them sometimes adjusting to a college campus,” Howard said. “They're usually overwhelmed, a lot of stress, anxiety is the number one presenting concern we see."
For more on the resources through TAO Connect, you can visit the TAO Connect website or UofSC’s page.
