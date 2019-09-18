Tropics Are Heating Up

Tropics Are Heating Up
By Kevin Arnone, Dominic Brown, and Von Gaskin | September 18, 2019 at 3:04 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 3:13 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

September has been a very active month for tropical systems. In fact, as of today there are currently three systems that the National Hurricane Center is watching. Along with those 3 systems, there are 2 other areas in the Atlantic that are being watched for possible development.

Hurricane Humberto as of 2PM has winds of 120 MPH and is a CAT 3 Major Hurricane.

Tropical Systems in the Atlantic
Tropical Systems in the Atlantic (Source: WIS)

Tropical Storm Jerry has winds of 50 MPH and is forecast to become a hurricane with winds of 75 MPH by late Thursday.

Imelda is bringing heavy rain to areas in Eastern Texas. This is not a wind maker for that area.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.