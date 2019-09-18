SCDNR seizes dehydrated Eastern Box Turtles, investigates illegal reptile exports from SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -In August, SCDNR Law Enforcement seized more than 200 Eastern Box Turtles (Terapene Carolina) pursuant to a joint Federal and State investigation of illegal reptile exports from South Carolina.
It is believed that all of these were collected from the wild and were destined to enter the international turtle trade. Many of the turtles were dehydrated at the time they were seized by SCDNR Law Enforcement.
SCDNR Wildlife Biologists responded immediately to help move the turtles to a safe facility and begin rehydration, preliminary health assessments and marking. SCDNR is working with partners at The University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Lab to rehabilitate these turtles for return to the wild.
Turtle trade networks extend across state and international borders and target many species that occur in our state. Demand for S.C.’s native turtles occur worldwide and put the persistence of South Carolina’s turtle species at risk. Turtle populations depend on high adult survival and collection of this magnitude may represent localized extirpations of this species.
