Sandy Hook Promise releases gut-wrenching ‘Back-To-School Essentials’ video

WARNING: This story contains a video with graphic and disturbing content.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sandy Hook Promise, the nonprofit created after the deadly mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, released a new PSA called “Back-To-School Essentials” which debuted on TODAY Wednesday morning.
The PSA starts calmly and becomes harder to watch as it depicts students talking about back-to-school items they’re using to help themselves and others during a shooting at their school.
The video, which is just over a minute long, fades to darkness with a nearly empty screen and the words: “It’s back to school time and you know what that means. School shootings are preventable when you know the signs.”
Watch the full video below.
The purpose of the video, according to the Sandy Hook Promise group, is to educate the public on their “Know the Signs” campaign.
That campaign looks to educate students, teachers and parents about seeing the signs of a potential school shooter and intervening before it’s too late. Read more about it by clicking or tapping here.
In the Sandy Hook massacre 26 people, including 20 children, were shot and killed.
The video has been viewed on Youtube more than 140,000 times.
