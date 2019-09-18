RCSD arrest two suspects wanted for series of armed robberies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrest two men connected to a series of armed robberies.
Chacory Murray, 20, and Denzell McMillian, 19, are each facing four counts of armed robbery and four charges of kidnapping.
According to officials, Murray and McMillian allegedly committed a series of armed robberies, starting on September 7th when they targeted the Quality Inn on the 8100 block of Two Notch Road. The clerk told deputies that a man with a black hoodie, with multi-colored words “Drippin” came to the front and asked for the price of a room and left. He then came back with his hoodie on, pulled a gun, demanded money, and took off with an unknown amount of cash.
On September 10th, a suspect wearing the same hoodie robbed the Red Roof Inn on the 7400 block of Nates Road. The clerk said a man wearing a black hoodie walked in, approached the counter, and demanded money from the cash register. He then fled with the cash before hopping into a maroon car.
On September 13th the clerk of the Hawthorne Suites on 200 block of Zimalcrest Drive said a man with a black hoodie that had colorful writing pointed pistol at him and demanded cash. The suspect fled on foot and was seen jumping into a burgundy vehicle.
On September 16th deputies responded to an armed robbery at the LB Mart on the 2500 block of Hard Scrabble Road. A clerk said a suspect pointed a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect made off with cash and two packs of cigarettes.
A witness at the scene told deputies that he tried following the suspect in his vehicle but lost it. He described the vehicle as a red Mazda sedan.
Meanwhile, deputies were simultaneously dispatched to the 1300 block of North Brickyard Road to reports of a hit and run. The deputies saw a red Toyota Corolla with temporary paper license plates that had severe damage to its side. According to a witness, the vehicle was in a crash, but that the driver and passenger walked away.
Shortly after, a man walked up with keys to it, saying the vehicle was his. The alleged vehicle owner said he knew the two men who had been driving the vehicle, but that they had not been authorized to do so. The alleged owner then left the area, after being told by the witness that he couldn’t leave with the vehicle.
While investigators were on scene speaking with witnesses, the same man, later identified as Murray, approached them and said the car belonged to him. He said he had filed a police report and was told where the vehicle was located. When asked how he arrived at the location, Murray said he had taken a ride-share vehicle. Murray was taken to RCSD headquarters for questioning.
As the vehicle was being towed away a deputy spotted another man, later identified as McMillian, sitting alone in the passenger seat of a pickup truck. He matched the description of the suspect involved in the robbery at the LB Mart. McMillian was also taken in for questioning.
During questioning, both men confessed to multiple incidents, including some committed in Lexington County. McMillian confessed to conducting the robberies in Richland County, while Murray stood by as the getaway driver.
Charges are pending from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Murray and McMillian are currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
