Parents and students looking for answers after alleged shooting at Allen University

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students and parents from Allen University in downtown Columbia have been calling the WIS newsroom to report an alleged shooting. They say it happened on campus around 9 p.m. Sunday, and left two students injured.
Parents say, officials from the university never sent out an alert or email regarding what did or didn’t, happen.
One student says he was shot in the arm while walking back to his dorm when someone from a group nearby opened fire outside of the building.
“When I came through, there was a fight going on, and the next thing I know they just started shooting,” he said.
His mother said, she doesn’t feel like her son is safe. She told WIS that hours had passed before the school reached out to let her know her son had been shot. She tells us, since the incident, university representatives haven’t been proactive about connecting with her.
“I want them to accept responsibility, because I send my son here for an education, thinking that he’s going to be safe,” she said.
Other parents are echoing the same sentiment. They want to know why students and parents have been seemingly left out of the loop.
“There was no alert,” said a parent on campus this afternoon. “You have to address these issues head-on. You have to address them swiftly and decisively. As of right now, I’m not seeing those actions.”
Columbia Police Department representatives say they assisted that night, but the university still hasn’t released information about what exactly happened.
When asked about the alleged shooting, a university spokesperson responded with an email saying:
“The university declines the opportunity to provide a statement while the investigation is on-going.”
