Orangeburg man charged with indecent exposure, deputies say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg have charged a man after he exposed himself during a work-related incident.
According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a woman saw 32-year-old Zacharie Glover doing cable work at a home on September 8. The woman asked Glover about cable service at her home.
The incident report said Glover asked the woman about the number of rooms and TVs she had in her home and Glover was shown the rooms. Shortly after, Glover reportedly grabbed the woman by the waist and told her he wanted to have sex with her before exposing himself to her.
The woman told Glover to leave her home.
Glover has been charged with one count of indecent exposure, which carries a maximum sentence of up to three years in prison and a fine.
A personal recognizance bond was set for Glover at $1,500 on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.