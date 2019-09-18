Newberry man charged with murder after girlfriend dies from injuries suffered in domestic assault

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Newberry County have charged 35-year-old William Craig with murder after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute.
Officials said the incident happened on August 18. The woman, who lived with Craig and was in a relationship with him for a year, told authorities Craig hit her on her head repeatedly and threw an object at her that hit her in her right ear. The woman also told deputies Craig took her her phone during the incident and she left at the first chance she had without being stopped by the man.
The woman was taken to be treated for her injuries and transferred to another hospital because of the severity of her injuries. After being released, officials said the woman was readmitted to the hospital several days ago after she continued to suffer from the effects of her injuries. She died on September 18.
Craig was taken into custody on August 29 after making his way to Rock Hill. He was initially charged with first-degree domestic violence. The charges were later upgraded to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature because of the severity of the woman’s injuries. He was denied bond on those charges.
Craig is now charged with murder following the woman’s death. A date for Craig’s bond hearing has not been set because Craig’s bond must be set by a circuit court.
