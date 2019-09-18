My Take: Honoring our heroes at ‘Tunnel To Towers’ 5K Run and Walk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, a highly important event is happening in the heart of downtown Columbia. Participants will be lining the streets for the 2019 “Tunnel To Towers” 5K Run and Walk. But this is far from your typical race.
It’s in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller. On September 11, 2001, Stephen had finished his shift and was off to play a relaxing round of golf that’s when news of the terrorist attacks broke. Not thinking twice, Stephen immediately grabbed his gear and went to help the victims of the World Trade Center. Stephen strapped 60 pounds of gear on his back and raced on foot through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.
He, like so many others that day, ended up losing his life. But his example of bravery and compassion for his fellow man is one which we should all strive to follow.
Stephen Siller was a genuine hero. And this annual gathering ensures he will never be forgotten. Christopher Bernard, a friend of Stephen Siller and McEntire JNGB Occupational Safety Specialist, explains the importance of the event.
“It’s not just a race. It’s so much support and when you run the race...I remember volunteers holding up images of first responders that had perished that day and as you’re running by, you’re just looking at these faces and there’s so many, hundreds of them and they’re cheering you on and you’re trying to participate in this, but your mind is just going back and all the emotion that just crushed me,” Bernard said.
“Tunnel To Towers” supports our first responders and military who make extraordinary sacrifices to protect us. That’s why we ask you to join us this Friday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street.
All proceeds will benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation and its programs. You can find out more about the event by visiting our website, WISTV.com. We look forward to seeing you Friday.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.