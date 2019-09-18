Man who claimed self-defense in deadly shooting of brother now charged with murder

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who claimed he shot and killed his brother in Summerville earlier this month in self-defense has now been charged with murder after police say he lied about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Robert Rush, 58, has been charged in the killing of his 53-year-old brother Paul.
Rush faces a charge of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. A judge denied Rush bond on the murder charge and set a $75,000 surety bond on the weapon charge.
On the night of Sept. 9, officers arrived at 5:57 p.m. to a house in the 100 block of Salisbury Drive.
According to the incident report, dispatchers told officers headed to the scene that the shooter was on the phone with 9-1-1 and told them that he just shot his brother.
Paul Felkel Rush, 53, of Summerville was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dorchester County coroner.
“Come on, stay with me! Stay with me!,” Robert can be heard saying in the 911 calls. "My brother attacked me, so I had to shoot him. Hurry up and get here!”
When officers arrived, they found Robert in the yard waving them down and took him into custody. Officers then found Paul Rush on the ground inside the house and unsuccessfully tried to revive him.
“...Why did you make me do that? WHY? Why did you make me do it, Paul? PAUL! PAUL! PAUL!,” the brother can be heard saying in another audio clip from the 911 call.
