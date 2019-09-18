Man, 2 Lexington deputies hurt after neighbors report problems near bus stop

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in Lexington contacted WIS with concerns after a man acting strangely near a bus stop Wednesday morning prompted a police presence.
The man and two Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies were hurt in the encounter, LCSD confirmed.
It happened on Crestridge Drive off Nazareth Road. That’s near Exit 51 for Longs Pond Road off I-20.
Deputies said they got several 911 calls, but didn’t say what time those came in. Neighbors told WIS it happened as buses were picking up children, possibly between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m.
“It would of occurred during that time of morning, school pickup time,” LCSD spokesman Adam Myrick said.
When deputies got there and talked to the man, they said he would not listen to their verbal commands.
To get him to cooperate, deputies used pepper spray and a Taser on the man, LCSD said.
Deputies then had to render aid as they waited for EMS to arrive. Neighbors told WIS they saw deputies giving the man CPR.
The man was taken to a hospital to be treated and evaluated. LCSD did not share the nature of his injuries, or his condition.
Crews also took two deputies who were hurt in the incident to the hospital. Their conditions were also not shared.
SLED was on the scene helping LCSD investigate what happened.
This story will be updated if more information is provided by LCSD.
