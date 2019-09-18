Five people displaced after fire damages home in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that happened Wednesday.
Firefighters made their way to Sheridan Drive to battle heavy flames that were coming from the back of the home.
The fire damaged the home’s kitchen, living room area, and an area above the garage. In total, officials estimated there was $80,000 in damages.
Neighbors said they heard a big boom come from the home during the fire.
Officials said four adults and an infant were displaced following the fire. One person was home at the time of the incident.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.