First Alert Forecast: Heat Relief Is Here! Cooler and Less Humid Next Few Days

Ahhh…Cooler Temperatures Are Here…For Now
A cold front has moved through the Midlands and will put an end (although temporary) to our string of Hot temperatures. Refreshing cool High pressure will bring us down to the lower to middle 80s the next few days and overnight lows in the 50s! The front will be slow to move to the south and with a Northeast wind today we’ll see more clouds than sun most of the day, however by Thursday, its bright Carolina sunshine!
High pressure will move to our East over the next few days and we’ll warm back up to 90 degrees and above Sunday through much of next week. Still, no widespread rain events expected for at least the next 10 days.
Weather Highlights:
- Much cooler temperatures the next few days
- Highs in the Lower to Middle 80s
- Lows in the Upper 50s with a few locations of lower to middle 50s
- Continued dry with little to no chance of rain Thursday through early next week.
- Tropics are active, however no threat to SC from any system over the next 5-7 days.
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Cool. Highs Middle 80s
Tonight: Clearing skies. Cooler, Lows Near 60
Thursday: Sunny, Wonderful! High Near 80
