First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather settles in, but it won’t last long!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts. We’re tracking hotter weather by the weekend into next week.
First Alert Headlines:
· High pressure will continue to control our weather over the next several days.
· High temperatures will drop into the low 80s Thursday under mostly sunny skies.
· On Friday, highs will be in the mid 80s, then warm back into the upper 80s by Saturday. We’re back in the 90s by Sunday.
· The first day of fall is Monday! Highs will be in the low 90s Monday.
· We’re tracking highs in the 90s for most of next week.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies as high pressure builds in across the Midlands from the north. Temperatures will be comfortable, falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Cool, dry air is expected on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will settle into the upper 50s Friday morning. Highs are expected in the mid 80s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
By your weekend, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.
The first day of fall is Monday, officially around 3:50 a.m. Highs will be in the low 90s Monday afternoon. Highs will remain in the 90s for most of next week with low rain chances.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Humberto will continue moving farther away from the U.S. over the next few days. Imelda’s remnants will continue impacting parts of Texas and Louisiana with rain over the next day or so. We’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Jerry. The storm will likely strengthen into a hurricane as it moves west-northwest over the Atlantic Ocean. At this time, the storm will likely stay out to see and will not impact the U.S. However, let’s continue to pay attention to this storm for any changes with its track.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. A Little Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Much Hotter. Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s..
