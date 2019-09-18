First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather settles in, but it won’t last long!

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Humberto will continue moving farther away from the U.S. over the next few days. Imelda’s remnants will continue impacting parts of Texas and Louisiana with rain over the next day or so. We’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Jerry. The storm will likely strengthen into a hurricane as it moves west-northwest over the Atlantic Ocean. At this time, the storm will likely stay out to see and will not impact the U.S. However, let’s continue to pay attention to this storm for any changes with its track.