1 dead following shooting in Cherryvale area in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) -Sumter County officials are investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Wednesday morning around 12:50 in the Cherryvale area of Sumter.
One man was shot and killed. Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says that the victim was 19 years old and that the Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the victim and contacting a next of kin.
A second man was also shot and injured. He was taken to Prisma Health Richland via helicopter. This is an ongoing investigation.
