CPD investigating shooting incident near Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.
Officials said the incident happened just before 11 a.m. at the 5200 block of Mauldin Avenue, which is located near Farrow Road and Colonial Drive. No injuries were reported, but officials said there was damage to property in the area.
Officials were notified about the incident with the department’s ShotSpotter alert system.
Investigators are continuing to gather clues, but they have collected ballistic evidence from the scene.
If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.