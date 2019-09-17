Sumter man injured in gang-related shooting facing murder charges

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One of three men injured in a gang-related shooting at the Hop In convenience store is now facing murder charges.
In addition to murder, Diontrae Epps, 26, is also facing unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges.
According to officials, Epps is responsible for the killing of Michael Rogers, 30. Rogers was struck by gunfire and transported to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, where he later died.
Gregory Donta Middleton, 30, was also struck and was pronounced dead at the scene outside of the store.
Two other men were injured and are recovering from gunshot wounds.
Police believe a rap video titled “Boost the Murder Rate,” as well as robberies targeting rival gangs led to the shooting.
Officers are continuing to identify and arrest individuals associated with the groups who were at the scene. Several have outstanding warrants for unrelated crimes inside and outside of the city.
Five men have been identified and placed into custody on unlawful carry of a firearm charges.
Police are continuing to searching for Keyonte Markees McGee, 27, who is wanted on an unrelated family court bench warrant.
Epps was released from the hospital and placed into custody. He has been booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
