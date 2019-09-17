Orangeburg County farmer fears he will lose half of projected earnings because of drought conditions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Some South Carolina farmers say this year’s drought has been devastating to their crops. According the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM), at last check, there are some 820,000 South Carolinians experiencing drought conditions.
Chris Toole of Toole Farms is describing this year as one of the driest seasons he’s seen in the last decade. They’ve got about 900 acres of corn, cotton and peanuts at Toole Farms, which covers parts of Aiken and Orangeburg Counties. Toole is now worried they could lose half of their projected earnings because of drought conditions.
The USDM is reporting that as of last week, more than 40% of the state was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, these are the portions highlighted in yellow on the map above. This is said to cause short-term dryness, slowing the planting process and growth of crops. The same report shows more than 6% of the state has experienced severe drought conditions recently, said to cause crop or pasture loss. These affected areas are highlighted in orange, including parts of Bamberg, Calhoun, Lexington, and Orangeburg Counties.
Toole is already projecting a big loss for the year. He says his dryland corn crops, which rely solely on rain rather than irrigation, did the worst.
“The dryland peanuts are probably the second-worst crop I’ve got, as far as dryland. These peanuts, as you can tell, are starting to die. They’ve got a disease now, which is brought on by dry weather, by hot, dry weather. You would not see this if we were having adequate rain and – I’d say – normal to below normal temperatures,”Toole said.
The family-owned farm has been around for more than 100 years, and Toole says every year brings its own set of challenges. Last year, there was too much water from Hurricanes Michael and Florence. This year, the issue is not enough rain. Toole says some parts of his farm have gone more than six weeks without seeing more than an inch of rain.
While dryland crops are in the worst shape, the crops that have gotten some help from irrigation are better off, but this also means much higher water bills.
“My outlook right now is not good. I’m looking at, probably, making half the money that we had projected to hopefully make and I don’t know how you come back from that without some help. South Carolina farmers are going to need some assistance and I think it starts at the local level. I think it starts at the state level and then I think it goes up from there, but it sure would be nice to get some help from our state and local guys,” Toole said.
Under normal weather conditions, Toole says he would expect to yield about 4,000 pounds of peanuts. This year, he’s expecting half of that.
The SC Climatology Office is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 10:00 AM to assess the state’s drought status.
Farmers are being asked to report drought conditions to the Department of Natural Resources. You can do that by clicking here or emailing drought@scda.sc.gov.
