Orangeburg County farmer fears he will lose half of projected earnings because of drought conditions

“My outlook right now is not good. I’m looking at, probably, making half the money that we had projected to hopefully make and I don’t know how you come back from that without some help. South Carolina farmers are going to need some assistance and I think it starts at the local level. I think it starts at the state level and then I think it goes up from there, but it sure would be nice to get some help from our state and local guys,” Toole said.