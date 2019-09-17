Officials: Woman found dead with 2 gunshot wounds following shooting on Charles Street in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) -Newberry officials are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning on Charles Street.
Officials arrived at the scene before 4 a.m. after receiving several calls about shots being fired. While police were investigating the scene a citizen reported seeing someone in a ditch near Drayton Street and Kendall Road.
Deputies and EMS found an unidentified woman who was dead with two gun shot wounds.
Officials say that there are currently no suspects but believe the shooting victim they found in the ditch is likely connected to the reported shots fired on Charles Street.
Newberry Police, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry County Coroner’s Office and SLED are currently on the scene investigating.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.