Muschamp: Gamecocks battled illness in preparaton for Alabama

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the last few days, the South Carolina football team has battled a different sort of opponent and it got the best of a few players as they prepared to face the Alabama Crimson Tide.
According to head coach Will Muschamp, several players were held out of practice because of an illness that made its way through the building. Muschamp said there were about 14 players who were affected by the bug last week, but that number has dwindled as time went on.
“I hope it’s on it’s way out,” Muschamp said during his Tuesday press conference. “I think it was 14 last Tuesday that didn’t practice. I think we had about 10 or 12 on Wednesday. We probably had six or eight on Thursday. We had some more guys on Friday.”
As far as Muschamp can recall, this was the first time he’s seen something like this affect several of his players since he’s been at South Carolina. However, he credits his medical staff for helping the players get back to full strength.
“Clint (Haggard) and his staff have done a fantastic job of being on top of all the things we need to do to keep our guys healthy,” Muschamp said.
Muschamp didn’t specify exactly what illness impacted the team, but he confirmed the facility has already been wiped twice this week and cleaners will be back to do it again later this week.
With a tough opponent in Alabama last week, preparing for such a big game with several players out due to illness could be difficult. However, Muschamp and his coaching staff were able to find ways to ensure the team was ready.
“You’ve just got to find time,” Muschamp said. “The older the player, the better the situation because they don’t need as much practice time sometimes. We all need practice time, but they don’t need as much, maybe as a younger player. You’ve got to make sure they get the installation and we spend extra time with them to make sure they get all the installation and the things they need to do to be successful for gameday. So, that’s just something you’ve got to spend extra time on.”
The Gamecocks now turn their attention to their first true road game of the season against Missouri, which takes place at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
