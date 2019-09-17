Muschamp: Gamecocks battled illness in preparaton for Alabama

“You’ve just got to find time,” Muschamp said. “The older the player, the better the situation because they don’t need as much practice time sometimes. We all need practice time, but they don’t need as much, maybe as a younger player. You’ve got to make sure they get the installation and we spend extra time with them to make sure they get all the installation and the things they need to do to be successful for gameday. So, that’s just something you’ve got to spend extra time on.”