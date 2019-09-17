Lexington Firefighters combat opioid epidemic with Narcan

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Firefighters in Lexington County are combating the opioid epidemic with new training that first responders say could save hundreds of lives every year.
Narcan, which temporarily reverses the effects of opioids, is commonly used by EMS to combat a suspected overdose. As of a few weeks ago, Lexington County firefighters carry Narcan as well.
Lexington County Fire Chief Mark Davis said that in the short time that Lexington fire crews have been carrying Narcan, it’s already been used to save someone’s life.
“We think of them as just going into burning buildings but that’s not the case,” Chief Mark Davis said. “We got into this line of work because we wanted to help people and we can do that everyday on an EMS call.”
Over the last year Lexington County emergency responders answered more than 200 calls where Narcan was administered.
Narcan restores a person’s breathing, preventing a heart attack or brain damage.
“That few minutes makes a huge difference when you are looking at a true four or six minute window from the 9-1-1 call,” Davis said.
Chief Mark Davis says more than 265 career member and volunteers… have been trained to administer Narcan.
“I was excited,” Lexington County EMS Deputy Chief Magen Hallman said. “The fact that he wanted to be more a part of EMS and wanted to aide EMS even further than we had before”
Hallman, who trained the firefighters, said the training included teaching the signs of an overdose.
“There’s an overwhelming sense of fulfillment to train for years and to hope that one day out of a 28 year career you can help one person and to see one small drug put on a truck make that dream a reality for three or four people on an engine company. They walk in a home. Someone is about to perish and they bring them back,” Davis said.
Each fire unit carries two doses of this life saving drug.
“This drug has a place in every fire fighters, every police officers, and every EMTs bag,”Davis said. “It’s our responsibility to make things better and this is just one tool we use to do that”
Hallman said that Narcan is a nasal spray and the firefighters can administer the lifesaving drug in as little as 30 seconds.
The Narcan doses and additional training was provided by a grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
