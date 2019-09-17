Keeping kids safe: Local group offers free car seat installations this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Making sure your child’s car seat is installed properly could be a matter of life and death in a crash.
As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, Betty Davidson with Buckle Buddies, a service of Prisma Health Children’s Hospital offered a brief demonstration on WIS News 10 at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
She says it’s important to consult the owner’s manual of both your vehicle and the car seat and to consult a professional if you are installing a car seat for the first time.
She also said it's important to keep in mind that when installing a car seat, you should either attach the seat to the anchors built into your vehicle's seat- or use the vehicle's seat belt, but not both. Davidson says car seats are crash tested with one or the other.
Also, Davidson says it’s important to keep your child in a car seat as long as possible before moving up to a booster. Once your child outgrows the seat, and cannot buckle the car seat’s shoulder harness, that is when it is likely safe to upgrade.
On Wednesday, September 18th, Buckle Buddies will be at Menchie’s in Lexington from 2:30-4:30 p.m., & KJ’s IGA grocery store in Fairfield County from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. to offer free car seat checks, and help you install your car seat. Those who show up to have their car seats inspected at the Fairfield County location will receive a free Italian Ice.
To find a child car seat safety event near you, you can visit Buckle Buddies website.
