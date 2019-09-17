Get free car seat safety check in Lexington during Child Passenger Safety Week

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 16 to 22. To make sure residents and their children are safe, the Lexington Police Department is offering free car seat checks through Saturday.
Qualified officers will check that car seats are properly installed, in good shape and not under a recall. They will also help parents understand the best seat types for their child’s age and weight.
“The numbers show that at least eight out of every 10 child seats checked by technicians have issues in some way," Chief Terrence Green said. "An improperly installed child seat could jeopardize the safety of a child during a collision and this highlights the need for parents, grandparents, and guardians to take advantage of our free child seat check events. Ten minutes of having a car seat checked could make the difference for that child’s safety.”
Each event also offers a free treat to those who participate.
The schedule is below:
Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 5580 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072
Free frozen yogurt coupon for each child seat checked.
Thursday, Sept. 19 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Meadow Glen Elementary School, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington, SC 29072
Blue Bell Creameries will be serving free ice cream.
Friday, Sept. 20 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Lexington Elementary School, 116 Azalea Drive, Lexington, SC 29072
Blue Bell Creameries will be serving free ice cream.
Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon
Icehouse Amphitheater - Market at Icehouse, 107 West Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072
Chick-fil-A Lexington will be serving free chicken biscuits and coffee.
