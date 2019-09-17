First Alert Forecast: One More Day of Heat Before BIG Cool Down!

Finally, A Taste of Fall Temperatures Coming!
Hurricane Humberto Continues Out To Sea
A cold front will be here late and will bring in cooler temperatures for a few days! This is true Cold front as High pressure that will finally drop our temperatures into more Fall like readings.
Today we will see above normal Highs as we reach the Middle 90s. Once that front passes, we’ll see daytime highs and nighttime lows drop at least 10 degrees.
The front may bring a few showers tonight into Wednesday morning. Let’s hope we can get a bit more moisture to work with because we could really use the rain, however not seeing much at this point other than again, a few showers, then continued very dry for days to come.
Weather Highlights:
- HOT today with Highs in the 90s
- Much cooler Wednesday through Friday
- Heat returns by the weekend
- Hurricane Humberto moves out to sea
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, HOT! Highs Middle 90s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows upper 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with clearing skies by afternoon. A few morning sprinkles are possible. Highs middle 80s
