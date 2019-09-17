First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather is moving in!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some cooler weather to settle into the Midlands.
First Alert Headlines:
· A cold front will slide through the Midlands, giving way to cooler temperatures for a few days.
· Isolated showers/storms could develop tonight into Wednesday. Rain chances are around 20%.
· High temperatures will drop into the mid 80s Wednesday, then into the low 80s by Thursday.
· Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday, then warm back into the upper 80s by Saturday. We’re back in the 90s by Sunday.
· The first day of fall is Monday!
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as a cold front drops through the Palmetto State. A few isolated showers and storms are possible tonight. Rain chances are around 20%. We’ll watch the radar for you. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
On Wednesday, a few isolated showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20% as the cold front pushes south of the Midlands. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will cool into the mid 80s.
Cooler, drier air will move in on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will drift into the upper 50s into Friday morning. Highs are expected in the mid 80s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
By your weekend, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. The first day of fall is Monday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Highs will remain in the 90s for most of next week.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Humberto will continue to move away from the U.S. over the next few days. However, if you’re heading to any South Carolina beaches over the next day or so, be careful! There is a moderate threat of rip currents. We’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Ten. The depression will likely strengthen into a tropical storm soon as it moves west-northwest in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s too early to tell where this system is headed, but this storm is worth paying attention to. The next name on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane List is Jerry.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Warm. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Cooler. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Hot. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Little Hotter. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Much Hotter. Highs in the lower 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
