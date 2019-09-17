First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather is moving in!

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Hurricane Humberto will continue to move away from the U.S. over the next few days. However, if you’re heading to any South Carolina beaches over the next day or so, be careful! There is a moderate threat of rip currents. We’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Ten. The depression will likely strengthen into a tropical storm soon as it moves west-northwest in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s too early to tell where this system is headed, but this storm is worth paying attention to. The next name on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane List is Jerry.