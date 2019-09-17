CPD investigating burglary at Holiday Inn Express

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department Property Crimes Unit investigators are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent hotel room burglary and car theft.
The incident took place on September 13th at the Holiday Inn Express on Garners Ferry Road.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video entering an unlocked room.
Officials say he stole the keys to a gray 2014 Toyota Tacoma. The vehicle was later stolen by the suspects as well.
It is believed that the suspect pulled on several door handles as an attempt to get inside other rooms.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
