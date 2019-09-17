Columbia man receives 4-year federal prison sentence for firearm charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A 28-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to 4 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
According to officials, Tyrone Mayes, a convicted felon, possessed a loaded 9mm handgun, along with ammunition, while fishing on the Santee River in Calhoun County.
On October 15, 2017, an officer with the Department of Natural Resources approached the boat where Mayes was fishing to conduct a safety inspection.
While conducting the inspection, the officer asked to see inside of a drawstring bag that Mayes was holding to check for fish.
Mayes wouldn’t allow the officer to inspect the bag, jumped into the water with the bag and dropped the bag in the river.
DNR assembled a dive team, along with other officers, to search for the bag in the river. After 2 ½ hours, they recovered the bag which had a loaded 9mm handgun, along with ammunition, digital scales, and a cell phone.
The gun had been previously reported as stolen from a vehicle.
Mayes, a felon, admitted to possessing the gun and ammunition. Federal law prohibits Mayes from possessing firearms and ammunition because of his felony status.
His prior state felony convictions include:
- Second degree burglary (2006)
- Grand larceny (2010)
- Two counts of attempted murder (2013)
United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Mayes to 48 months in federal prison, to be followed by a 2-year term of court-ordered supervision.
There is no parole in the federal system.
