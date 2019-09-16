15-year-old pulled from Lake Keowee dies at hospital

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The Pickens County coroner says a 15-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from Lake Keowee on Friday night.
Sahiyd Thomas was on a camping trip with his church at Keowee Toxaway State Park, just off Highway 11, when he went underwater around 7:11 p.m, according to the coroner.
Divers pulled the teenager from the lake about 20 feet off the shoreline around 7:43 p.m., according to Pierce Womack, deputy director of Pickens County Emergency Management.
According to Womack, first responders began performing CPR.
The teen was brought to Prisma Health Greenville, where he died, the coroner said.
According to Womack, the area where the victim was found wasn't accessible by land.
A boat stationed in the water on the northern end of Lake Keowee in the Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards community allowed for the Vineyards Fire Department to respond quickly, Womack said.
According to Spartanburg County School District Six, Sahiyd was a sophomore at Dorman High School. The school district released a statement Monday morning, describing an account by the teen's parents. Sahiyd's parents said he jumped into the lake to save his brother, who appeared to have been caught in a current. According to the teen's parents, Sahiyd was able to get his brother to shore.
The school district said Sahiyd loved to sing and was actively involved in chorus at Dorman. The district added that the teen had siblings that also attended schools in District Six. Additional counselors and support staff will be made available for students in the wake of Sahiyd's death.
Sahiyd’s family has set up a fund to pay for funeral expenses.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.