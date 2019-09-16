West Columbia man suspected of distributing, smoking marijuana in front of minors

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia man has been accused of distributing and smoking marijuana in the presence of minors.
Lexington County deputies arrested Datrell Alonzo Graham, 20, on Septemeber 11th after smelling marijuana coming from his trailer in a Charleston Highway mobile home park.
According to arrest warrants, Graham is facing charges for possession of a distribution amount of marijuana and unlawful neglect of a child.
“After getting a search warrant for Graham’s home, investigators found more than 28 grams but fewer than 10 pounds of marijuana, along with scales, packaging materials, and guns,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Because he was using drugs in front of two children and allowing them to be in a location where marijuana is stored and sold, deputies charged Graham with child neglect.”
Graham was taken in without incident and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He was released from jail after posting bail.
