Victim shot in Camden, investigation launched

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting Monday morning injured one person in Camden, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
It happened on St. Paul Road, on the north side of the city, deputies said in a Facebook post.
The victim was shot in the leg. Emergency crews rushed the person to the hospital, but officials have not shared his or her condition.
Deputies said it’s possible two men in a small black car were involved in the shooting, but they haven’t identified any persons of interest.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call KCSO at 803-435-1512 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.