UofSC: A’ja Wilson statue to go up outside Colonial Life Arena before 2020 basketball season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A possible design for a sculpture of basketball star A’ja Wilson was revealed in the University of South Carolina’s latest planning update.
The project was approved by the University Design Review Committee and the artist was chosen “through a competitive process,” documents show.
Wilson shined during her time as a forward at UofSC. She made school history for the most career points, blocked shots, made free throws and free throw attempts.
The star player also made SEC history, taking the top spot in points, 20-point games, made free throws, free throw attempts and blocked shots.
Wilson was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018, picked up by the Las Vegas Aces. She earned the title of WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2018, and played for the All-Star Team.
The sculpture planned in her honor is set to stand in front of Colonial Life Arena. It should be installed before the 2020 basketball season.
University officials chose Julie Rotblatt-Amrany as the artist.
The budget for the project is $275,000, which will be funded through private gifts, university documents show.
Final approval is still needed.
