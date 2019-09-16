U-Haul driver killed in crash on I-95 in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Early Monday morning, the driver of a U-Haul died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Sumter County, the coroner’s office confirmed.
It happened around 4:50 a.m. on I-95 South just past Exit 135 for Sumter, near the Sumter/Clarendon County line.
The driver of the U-Haul died at the scene. He or she has not been identified.
Officials did not say how the crash happened, or if any other vehicles were involved.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, along with the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.