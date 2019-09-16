‘They’re at it again’: Deputies investigate shooting incident at My Place Bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies continue to investigate a weekend shooting that left one person injured.
Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m at the My Place Bar on Claudia Drive near Columbia Place Mall.
Deputies say a man was taken to the hospital before they arrived. The sheriff’s department says it does not release updates on victims conditions.
A man, who lives nearby the bar and wanted to remain anonymous tells WIS, “I was sitting outside on the porch smoking a cigarette, and it just like came. Boom boom boom boom.”
He says he hears the sound far too often.
“They’re at it again,” the anonymous man said.
A business owner, who did not want to be identified on camera, says with the bar open, it hinders her business.
“Within this year and a half, it has been a lot of shooting especially like 3, 4, 5 o’clock in the morning,” the anonymous woman said. “A lot of business owners are scared. They want to close down early. Scared for their life because bullets be shooting everywhere.”
Through previous WIS coverage, we found out this is not the first crime-related incident reported at the My Place Bar.
In January of 2017, according to deputies, a security officer at the establishment was stabbed multiple times, during a fight that broke out.
In August of 2017, a man was shot and hospitalized with injuries, following an argument.
Investigator Kevin Bland with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says one solution to the crime-related incidents would be for the bar to close earlier.
“When these individuals are out at these clubs, consuming alcohol, and when they leave one location because it’s closed, they’re not really going straight home,” Bland said. “All of that crowd is coming to the location that is open, which is problematic at that time.”
Investigator Bland says at this time there are no leads in the case, but they are sifting through surveillance video.
“If they [people] see anything, just reach out to us. They can remain anonymous. They do not have to give us a name, but it does give us a lead and that’s what we can work on.”
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it’s responded to 23 calls for service at the bar from September 1, 2017 to September 16, 2019.
According to RCSD, there have been two reported shootings at the My Place Bar for the same time frame.
RCSD is continuing to investigate. Anyone with for information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.